PMA donates 100 Personal protective equipments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Karachi, on Monday has provided 100 Personal protective equipments to the medical professional, performing their duties at Isolation Units Sukkur who have been on the forefront of the battle against the COVID- 19.

In a ceremony at Paramedical and health technician school Sukkur, the PMA Karachi chapter donated 100 personal protective equipment for the health professionals who have been working with ordinary masks, and draped in plastic sheets due to limited government stocks.