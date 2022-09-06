UrduPoint.com

PMA Elections For 2022-24 To Be Held On Oct 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PMA elections for 2022-24 to be held on Oct 6

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter elections for 2022-24 will be held on Oct 6, said Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Abdul Qadir Khan.

He said that final voter list would be displayed on September 13 while the nomination papers could be filed by 15th of the current month.

In a press conference, he maintained that final list of the candidates would be displayed on September 20 after scrutiny while they could withdraw their nominations by Sept 19.

The voting will be conducted on Oct 6 from 9am to 5pm in assembly hall of Nishtar Medical University(NMU), Mr Khan concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Multan Chief Election Commissioner Dr Abdul Qadir Khan September From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

49 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

4 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.