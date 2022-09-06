PMA elections for 2022-24 to be held on Oct 6

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter elections for 2022-24 will be held on Oct 6, said Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Abdul Qadir Khan.

He said that final voter list would be displayed on September 13 while the nomination papers could be filed by 15th of the current month.

In a press conference, he maintained that final list of the candidates would be displayed on September 20 after scrutiny while they could withdraw their nominations by Sept 19.

The voting will be conducted on Oct 6 from 9am to 5pm in assembly hall of Nishtar Medical University(NMU), Mr Khan concluded.