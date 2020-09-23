UrduPoint.com
PMA Elections To Be Held On Oct 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:26 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter election will be held on October 24 for which nomination papers could be submitted by Oct 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter election will be held on October 24 for which nomination papers could be submitted by Oct 1.

It was decided by Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Rana Altaf during a meeting convened for this purpose wherein only United Doctors Front (UDF) participated.

Rest of doctors orginzations did not attend the meeting despite invitation.

After mutual consultation, the schedule for the elections was finalized while nomination papers could be obtained from ED CPEIC office within official timings, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

When contacted, Dr Sajid Akhtar, a member of Poineer Unity informed that Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Rana was nominated by their rival group, UDF alone.

Some other doctors Orgainaztions willing to contest election this time consider him controversial besides Poineer Unity he said adding that is why they did not attend today's meeting.

