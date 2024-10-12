Open Menu

PMA Elections Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PMA elections tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The election for the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab will be orgainzed on Sunday wherein doctors from 30 districts would cast their votes.

A delegation from the PMA Multan, led by President Dr. Masood ur Rauf Hiraj, visited Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Muzaffargarh and held meetings with doctors in various hospitals.

The election for the General Secretary position has been suspended by the Lahore High Court Multan Bench. For the President's position, a consensus has been reached to support Dr.

Maqsood Zahid among three candidates, and for the Joint Secretary position, Dr. Amjad Malik from Multan and Dr. Iqbal Hussain from Jhang have been chosen among four candidates. Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, and Khanewal have collectively prepared to support their candidates.

Registered voters of 30 PMA branches across Punjab will exercise their right to vote, with a total membership of 26,116 and 2,083 electoral voters in Punjab.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Lahore High Court Punjab Vote Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari Sunday From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

3 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

19 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

23 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan