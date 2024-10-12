PMA Elections Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The election for the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab will be orgainzed on Sunday wherein doctors from 30 districts would cast their votes.
A delegation from the PMA Multan, led by President Dr. Masood ur Rauf Hiraj, visited Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Muzaffargarh and held meetings with doctors in various hospitals.
The election for the General Secretary position has been suspended by the Lahore High Court Multan Bench. For the President's position, a consensus has been reached to support Dr.
Maqsood Zahid among three candidates, and for the Joint Secretary position, Dr. Amjad Malik from Multan and Dr. Iqbal Hussain from Jhang have been chosen among four candidates. Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, and Khanewal have collectively prepared to support their candidates.
Registered voters of 30 PMA branches across Punjab will exercise their right to vote, with a total membership of 26,116 and 2,083 electoral voters in Punjab.
