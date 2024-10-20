PMA Expressed Over Polio Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has said that there has been an increase in polio cases and it is concerned about the situation.
It is said in the press release issued by the Secretary General of PMA (Center) Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro.
The statement said that the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is deeply concerned about the recent surge in polio cases, particularly in Sindh.
The confirmation of two more children affected by the polio virus, a girl in Sanghar and a boy in Mirpurkhas, brings the total number of cases in the country to 39, with 12 cases now reported in Sindh alone.
According to a statement, the polio virus was reported across nine districts in Sindh, with 12 lab-confirmed cases and numerous environmental samples testing positive for the virus.
The PMA calls on the government to take immediate and decisive action to address this critical situation.
PMA stand ready to support the government in its efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth dies while doing a wheelie1 minute ago
-
Muhammad Ali Swati, a legacy of heroism and service1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 95,000 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Meeting between Governor KP, UK's Education delegation held2 minutes ago
-
PHA provides 10 mowers to PHA2 minutes ago
-
Peace lamp sent to India from Gurdwara Baba Nanak2 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves draft of 26th Constitutional Amendment2 minutes ago
-
Three held with 12kg drugs12 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program12 minutes ago
-
Chefs play vital role in flavours: Governor12 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Six of a family injured in Bannu cylinder blast22 minutes ago