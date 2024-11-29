PMA Expresses Apprehensions Over Report On Polio Cases
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association’s (PMA) General Secretary, Dr Shahid Malik expressed concern over the detection of polio cases during the current year and urged for proper planning to root out the disease.
While talking to journalists, he said, “it is a need of the hour to work on three points to get rid of this viral disease i.e awareness, capacity and mobilization” adding that through awareness and mobilization,the polio cases can be reduced till maximum level.
While pointing out the reasons of spreading the disease, he said, “we are facing the unplanned migration within the country and cross border as it is a viral disease and a polio virus borne child can affect his surroundings".
He also added that mostly children dropped polio vaccination due to certain problems.
Talking about the effects of this disease, Dr. Shahid said, “It affects the children up to the age of five years perilously as they face the problem of nervous system breakdown.”
He also called for the security and education of the polio agent on the ground as most important for the eradication of this disease.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceasefire proves ineffective as 12 more deaths takes tally to 122 in Kurram clashes26 seconds ago
-
Schedule for HSSC annual exam-202531 seconds ago
-
Chairman Bilawal to address PPP foundation day celebrations36 seconds ago
-
Vice Chancellor SALU visits annual examination centers10 minutes ago
-
CJCSC visits forward Naval Operational Base Ormara10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to enhance its economic, trade ties with Russia: Ayaz10 minutes ago
-
Alhamra launches theatre workshop to shape future stars11 minutes ago
-
Palestine, IIOJK situation a question mark over UN: Governor Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Outstanding performance of stock market boosts investors' confidence; Qaiser Sheikh21 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs timely completion of Rwp Ring Road project without compromising on quality30 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 16 years imprisonment30 minutes ago
-
Three-day training workshop on “Disability Rights and Elections" concludes31 minutes ago