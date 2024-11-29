Open Menu

PMA Expresses Apprehensions Over Report On Polio Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association’s (PMA) General Secretary, Dr Shahid Malik expressed concern over the detection of polio cases during the current year and urged for proper planning to root out the disease.

While talking to journalists, he said, “it is a need of the hour to work on three points to get rid of this viral disease i.e awareness, capacity and mobilization” adding that through awareness and mobilization,the polio cases can be reduced till maximum level.

While pointing out the reasons of spreading the disease, he said, “we are facing the unplanned migration within the country and cross border as it is a viral disease and a polio virus borne child can affect his surroundings".

He also added that mostly children dropped polio vaccination due to certain problems.

Talking about the effects of this disease, Dr. Shahid said, “It affects the children up to the age of five years perilously as they face the problem of nervous system breakdown.”

He also called for the security and education of the polio agent on the ground as most important for the eradication of this disease.

