LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concerns over a decision of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) regarding the new admission policy of medical colleges.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, the PMA office-bearers including its President Dr Ashraf Nizamani, Dr Izhar Chaudhry, Dr Shahid Shaukat, Dr Salman Kazmi and others said the PMDC's decision regarding imposition of restriction of only three institutional priorities to get admission to medical college was against justice.

They said it was the right of students to avail maximum chances to get admission to all medical colleges.

They asked the PMDC to withdraw the decision in the larger interest of students and give all options to a student for admission to any medical college as per merit.