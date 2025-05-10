Open Menu

PMA Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces Amid Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday expressed unwavering support and solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan during these challenging times of war.

In a statement issued by PMA,President Prof. Dr. Masood-ur-Rauf Hiraj and Secretary Dr.Imran Haider Qaisrani, the association highlighted the critical role of Nishtar Hospital and other healthcare units in the region.

These include BHUs,RHUs,THQs and DHQs in the district,all standing prepared to serve the civilian population and the military in any emergency situation.

The PMA reaffirmed its commitment to continue providing medical support and ensuring the health and well-being of all citizens and soldiers on the front lines.

“We deeply value the courage,sacrifices and dedication of our armed forces,”said the PMA leadership.“We assure you of our support in every step, and believe that together we will overcome all obstacles and emerge stronger.”he concluded.

