PMA Extends Voter Registration Deadline For Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan has extended the deadline for voter registration for the 2024-26 elections until Saturday, September 28, due to persistent requests from doctors.
Initially, the voter registration process had begun three weeks ago, with the deadline set for September 20. However, following appeals from doctors, the registration deadline has now been extended to September 28, Saturday, 2:00 pm.
According to Professor Dr. Tariq Waqar, General Secretary of PMA Multan, all doctors from public and private hospitals in district Multan can register by the new deadline. In a statement, he further clarified that according to the association’s constitution, doctors working in public and private hospitals, as well as those in private practice, are eligible to participate in the election process.
To register, they must submit their full name, father's name, PMDC number, address, and a registration fee of Rs. 100 before the deadline.
Doctors can complete their registration by visiting the Admin Registrar Office, Surgical Unit 2, Ward No. 5, Nishtar Hospital Multan, or by contacting the General Secretary at the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Department, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, during office hours until September 28, 2:00 pm. After the deadline, the final voter list will be displayed, he concluded.
