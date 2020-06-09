PMA fears lack of space for new patients in hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj expressed concern on lack space for new patients and urged masses to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) to avoid rapid spread of coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj expressed concern on lack space for new patients and urged masses to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) to avoid rapid spread of coronavirus.

While holding press conference at Chaudhary Perveze Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraja said that there was immense burden of patients in hospitals.

The masses were not ready to accept COVID-19 as reality. He urged masses to cooperate and follow particular guidelines.

The health experts are also getting affected from the pandemic. The doctors community tried their best to help keep lockdown intact as they were aware of the fact that coronavirus would spread rapidly in case lockdown was abolished.

He stated that Chaudhary Perveze Elahi Institute of Cardiology was one of the best hospital of the region. However, some persons wanted to damage hospital's repute. He stated that a nurse was put on disposal of secretary health.