PMA flays teaching Hospital Khuzdar incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Medical Association Balochistan (PMA) condemns in the strongest terms the deplorable incident that took place at Teaching Hospital Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association Balochistan (PMA) condemns in the strongest terms the deplorable incident that took place at Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by the series of attacks on hospitals, destruction of properties, and the insulting of doctors that occurred during this incident," a statement issued by PMA Balochistan on Tuesday.

The statement read, the PMA firmly believes that hospitals are sacred spaces where patients seek care, comfort, and healing. These facilities serve as pillars of our healthcare system, and any act of violence or vandalism targeting them is an assault on the very essence of humanity.

It is deeply concerning to note that over 400 attacks were carried out on hospitals, leading to significant damage and disruption of essential healthcare services. Such acts not only undermine the crucial work of medical professionals but also jeopardize the lives and well-being of patients who depend on these facilities for their medical needs.

Insulting doctors is not only a violation of their professional dignity but also undermines the trust between healthcare providers and patients. We strongly condemn any form of disrespect towards our doctors and healthcare workers who tirelessly serve the community, often under challenging circumstances.

PMA called upon the authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is imperative that the rule of law is upheld, and those responsible for these heinous acts are held accountable for their actions.

The PMA further urged the government, law enforcement agencies, and relevant stakeholders to take immediate measures to ensure the safety and security of healthcare facilities and medical professionals across the country. Enhanced security protocols, including increased police presence and strict monitoring systems, must be implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

We stand in solidarity with the medical community at Teaching Hospital Khuzdar and extend our support to the affected doctors, healthcare workers, and patients. The PMA is committed to working closely with all stakeholders to address these grave challenges and ensure a safe and conducive environment for healthcare professionals to carry out their duties without fear or intimidation.

We call upon the public to recognize the vital role played by doctors and healthcare workers in our society and to treat them with the respect and gratitude they deserve.

It is through collective efforts and mutual respect that we can foster a healthcare system that upholds the highest standards of patient care and professional integrity.

The PMA remains resolute in its commitment to the well-being of both doctors and patients and will continue to advocate for a healthcare system that is safe, inclusive, and conducive to healing.