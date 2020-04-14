UrduPoint.com
PMA For Provision Of PPEs To Doctors, Para Medics Treating COVID-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

PMA for provision of PPEs to doctors, para medics treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called on Federal and Sindh governments to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to doctors and para medical staff as they were the frontline soldiers in war against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called on Federal and Sindh governments to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to doctors and para medical staff as they were the frontline soldiers in war against COVID-19.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, the president PMA, Hyderabad, Dr. Agha Taj and the general secretary Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch said besides providing safety equipment, doctors and para medical staff should be given proper training to cope with noval coronavirus pandemic.

They said despite having limited resources, PMA had provided PPEs to different government and private hospitals of Hyderabad and other cities of the province but it was not enough to cater their growing need as more safety equipment were required for their protection.

Expressing concern over lack of safety equipment, PMA office bearers said that the lives of doctors, nurses and para medical staff were at risk as they were waging war against COVID-19 without safety material, adding that if they were not protected as per standard operating procedures objective of treating coronavirus patients could not be achieved.

They demanded of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Sindh and Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to take prompt action for providing PPEs to doctors, para medical staff and the nurses assigned on duties at hospitals, quarantine centers and isolation wards where COVID-19 patients were under treatment.

They also appealed to private hospital administration, traders and business community for assisting the relief organizations and PMA so that required protective equipment and safety kits could be arranged for the doctors and para medics.

They also stressed on government functionaries to shift all quarantine centers from thickly populated areas so that other people could be saved from coronavirus pandemic. They also demanded that coronavirus affected doctors, nurses, para medical staff and their families must be provided free medical facilities without any delay.

The PMA office bearers also called on medical students to persuade people to stay at their homes as it was the only way to keep all of us protected from coronavirus pandemic.

