PMA for security bill for professionalists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in a meeting held here on Sunday demanded a security bill to protect professionals.

The meeting was presided over by its President Dr Ashraf Nizamani, Dr Izhar Chaudhry, Dr Malik Shahid and Dr Iram Shehzadi, who said that violence should be addressed on emergent basis.

They added that stern action should be taken against the violent elements.