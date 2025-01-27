PMA Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Tanker Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic Liqufied Petrolium Gas (LPG) tanker explosion in Multan, resulting in the loss of valuable lives.
President PMA, Dr Masood Hiraj stated that the doctors were ready to provide all kinds of services, and the government should appoint officials for important positions, including the Executive Director, in the only burn unit of South Punjab, as these positions are currently vacant.
He made these remarks while addressing an emergency-called meeting of the PMA. PMA office bearers Dr. Nasrat Buzdar, Dr. Imran Qaisrani, Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Waqas Afzal, Dr. Zulqarnain Haider, and others stated that no effort would be spared in treating the injured from the Multan tragedy.
However, they urged the Punjab government to fill the vacant position of Executive Director at the burn unit and to address the severe shortage of doctors and staff in various departments, including the plastic surgery department.
They called on the government to immediately make appointments.
It is worth mentioning that for some months, the additional charge of the Executive Director of the burn unit has been given to Professor Rashid Rao, the ophthalmology professor at Nishtar Hospital. Medics are readily available round the clock to serve in these challenging times, Dr Hiraj concluded.
