PMA hails decision of doctors' appointments at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chapter on Sunday appreciated the decision of the Federal government for allowing new paid appointments of doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In a statement, PMA President Dr Akhtar Ali Bandesha and General Secretary Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha said that this decision will further help improve medical services at the hospital.

They said that in this regard the Ministry of National Health Services wisely decided to issue NOC for paid appointments of 100 House officers and 100 Post Graduate Residents in PIMS.

They thanked the federal Health Minister, Secretary of Health, and Executive Director of PIMS Dr Imran Sikandar for taking this step.

They said that the PMA was already demanding this initiative and raised this issue at various concerned forums considering the urgent need of appointing house officers and postgraduate residents at PIMS.

They expressed the hope that with these new appointments, the existing burden on doctors will be shared and they will serve in a better way.

They assured that the PMA will continue raising its voice on all genuine issues of doctors.