PMA Hails Decision Of Doctors' Appointments At PIMS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 08:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chapter has appreciated the decision of the Federal government for allowing new paid appointments of doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In a statement, PMA President Dr Akhtar Ali Bandesha and General Secretary Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha said that this decision will further help improving medical services at the hospital.

Dr Bandesha said in this regard the Ministry of National Health Services wisely decided to issue NOC for paid appointments of 100 House Officers and 100 Post Graduate Residents in PIMS.

Dr Daha thanked the federal Health Minister, Secretary Health, and Executive Director PIMS Dr Imran Sikandar for taking this step.

Dr Bandesha said that the PMA was already demanding this initiative and raised this issue at various concerned forums considering the urgent need of appointing house officers and post graduate residents at PIMS.

Dr Daha expressed the hope that with these new appointments, the existing burden on doctors will be shared and they will serve in more better way.

They assured that the PMA will continue raising its voice on all genuine issues of doctors.

