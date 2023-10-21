Open Menu

PMA Kakul Hosts Impressive Passing Out Parade For Diverse Groups Of Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PMA Kakul hosts impressive passing out parade for diverse groups of graduates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The passing out parade of cadets of 148th PMA Long Course, 67th Integrated Course, 35th Technical Graduate Course and 22nd Lady Cadet Course was held at Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

Cadets from Iraq, Maldives, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Yemen were also amongst the graduates. Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest on this occasion, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Abdur Rehman Awan of 148th PMA Long Course.

The President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Muhammad Hamza Khalid of 148th PMA Long Course. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Shreejan Baniya of 148th PMA Long Course from Nepal.

Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Najam Azam of 67th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Fareeha Kainaat Arif of 22nd Lady Cadet Course. Chief of Army Staff Cane to Company Quarter Master Sergeant Frasat Toufique of 35th Technical Graduate Course.

Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, Lieutenant General HLVM Liyanage also graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

