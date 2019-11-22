UrduPoint.com
PMA Leader Meets Member Standing Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The senior leader of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Dr Munir Siddiqui held a meeting with Member, National Assembly Standing Committee on Health, Samina Matloob..

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Dr.

Siddiqui discussed with Samina Matloob, the issue of dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The two also discussed MTI Act.

The MNA told the PMA leader that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Health had been reviewing those issues. She said that steps were being taken for the welfare of doctors.

She said that she had raised voice over health issues in the session of the National Assembly.

Spokesman for PMA Bahawalpur Dr. Zahid Shehzad was also present.

