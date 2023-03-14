UrduPoint.com

PMA Organizes Medical Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha on Tuesday organized an annual medical camp at a private college in Bhagtanwala.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Sikandar Hayat Waraich,Prof Dr Saifullah Goraya, Social activities Chaudhry Kashif Riaz Gujjar, Tariq Waraich Chairman of IBL Group of Colleges and others.

A doctor team consist of Pulmonologist Dr. Sikandar Hayat Waraich, Dr Saifullah Goraya, laparoscopy surgeon Dr Aamir Abbas Baloch, Dr Khawaja Farhat Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bhalwana, Dr Arwia, Dr Ayesha Malik, Dr Humira Malik checked the patients free of charge.

Students of IBL College served as paramedic staff along with doctors.

More than 450 patients were checked up in the camp and free of charge medicine was given to these patients while more than 200 patients were given free tests for jaundice and other diseases.

Local people and various social personalities who visited the camp appreciated this initiative of Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha.

