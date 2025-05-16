Open Menu

PMA Pays Tribute To Sacrifices Made In Nation's Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM

PMA pays tribute to sacrifices made in nation's defense

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Islamabad Chapter Friday marked Youm-e-Tashkur (Thanksgiving Day) with a message of pride, unity, and remembrance, paying tribute to the sacrifices made in defense of the nation.

In an official statement, the association congratulated the government, armed forces, and citizens of Pakistan on what it called a "historic occasion," emphasizing national resilience and solidarity as the key themes of the day.

“This Victory Day is a reminder of what we can achieve when we stand united as one nation,” said a PMA spokesperson.

“We salute to our armed forces for their unwavering courage and our citizens for their steadfast resolve. As healthcare professionals, we remain dedicated to serving the people of Pakistan and contributing to the nation’s progress in every possible way.

The association particularly honored the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, describing their sacrifice as “a beacon of inspiration for future generations.”

The PMA also acknowledged government efforts in fostering national unity and stability, underlining the importance of collaboration between institutions and citizens in overcoming present and future challenges.

Expressing optimism for the future, the association stated its belief that with continued determination and collective effort, Pakistan would achieve lasting progress and claim its rightful place on the global stage.

The statement concluded with a call for all Pakistanis to renew their pledge to work for the country’s peace, development, and prosperity.

