PMA Pays Tribute To Sacrifices Made In Nation's Defense
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Islamabad Chapter Friday marked Youm-e-Tashkur (Thanksgiving Day) with a message of pride, unity, and remembrance, paying tribute to the sacrifices made in defense of the nation.
In an official statement, the association congratulated the government, armed forces, and citizens of Pakistan on what it called a "historic occasion," emphasizing national resilience and solidarity as the key themes of the day.
“This Victory Day is a reminder of what we can achieve when we stand united as one nation,” said a PMA spokesperson.
“We salute to our armed forces for their unwavering courage and our citizens for their steadfast resolve. As healthcare professionals, we remain dedicated to serving the people of Pakistan and contributing to the nation’s progress in every possible way.
”
The association particularly honored the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, describing their sacrifice as “a beacon of inspiration for future generations.”
The PMA also acknowledged government efforts in fostering national unity and stability, underlining the importance of collaboration between institutions and citizens in overcoming present and future challenges.
Expressing optimism for the future, the association stated its belief that with continued determination and collective effort, Pakistan would achieve lasting progress and claim its rightful place on the global stage.
The statement concluded with a call for all Pakistanis to renew their pledge to work for the country’s peace, development, and prosperity.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed nationwide to honour Pakistan Armed Forces6 minutes ago
-
IHC allows to amend petition regarding Dr. Aafia's release6 minutes ago
-
PMA pays tribute to sacrifices made in nation's defense6 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Pakistan armed forces on success of operation Bunyan ul Marsoos during solidarity ra ..16 minutes ago
-
Graduation ceremony of 37th Senior Management Course held at NIPA Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
Operation “Bunyan al-Marsus” praised during youm-e-tashakur event in Matiari16 minutes ago
-
Darra Adam Khel hosts Thanksgiving Day ceremony16 minutes ago
-
UAD hosts "Youm-e-Tashakur," ceremony honoring Pakistan armed forces16 minutes ago
-
Women University pays tribute to valiant armed forces16 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed in Govt Viqar-un-Nisa College with zeal26 minutes ago
-
KUST observes Youm-e-Tashakur in solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces26 minutes ago
-
'School Khana Program' launched26 minutes ago