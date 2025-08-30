PMA Pledges Full Support To Polio Immunization Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad has pledged its full support to the nationwide polio immunization campaign, announcing that the drive will continue without interruption.
The decision came during an emergency meeting of PMA Islamabad, chaired by Senior Vice President Dr. Mubashir Daha and General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Ajmal.
The meeting strongly condemned the negative propaganda by certain elements within the health sector.
It also denounced the baseless allegations and character assassination campaigns against the Federal Minister for Health by so-called leaders of the medical community.
Expressing concern over the announcement of closing outpatient departments (OPDs) in government hospitals, the PMA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services to the public.
Dr. Mubashir Daha stated that PMA will spare no effort for the success of the national polio eradication drive and will not allow such malicious elements to succeed in their nefarious designs.
General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Ajmal emphasized that the association is fully prepared to counter any conspiratorial group with performance and dedication.
The meeting was attended by Vice President Dr. Abid Shah, Dr. Rana Javed, Joint Secretary Dr. Abid Saeed, Finance Secretary Dr. Khurram Shehzad Akram, as well as PMA Patron-in-Chief Dr. Mian Abdul Rasheed, Executive Council members Dr. Rana Abbas, Dr. Sartaj, and other members.
