PMA registers concern about proposed lifting of ban on sheesha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA - Centre) has taken strong exception to proposed lifting of ban on use of sheesha at restaurants.

Secretary General, PMA-Centre, Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad registering his concern about the reported support to withdraw restriction imposed on sheesha smoking at public places reminded the health authorities that the practice is also a mode of tobacco consumption.

"Sheesha smoking does fall under Smoking Prohibition Law 2002 and any possible decision to lift ban on sheesha at restaurants will be against the law that prohibits smoking at public places," said the PMA official who is also a senior medical practitioner of the country.

Emphasizing that sheesha is not a recreation but a health hazard, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad said Pakistan is already under heavy burden of diseases and restoration of ban will aggravate health related challenges in the country.

Any such measure, he said would also be absolute violation of Supreme Court of Pakistan order as a ban on import and use of flavored/non flavored sheesha with or without tobacco to discontinue sheesha smoking culture in Pakistan had also been imposed under S.

M.C.No.11 of 2006, CMA8743 of 2015, CMA No.2352/2016.

PMA office bearer referring to WHO fact sheet said smoking Sheesha for one hour amounts to smoking 200 cigarettes and any san individual could well understand how hazardous "Sheesha" is for human health.

Dr. Qaiser Sajjad mentioning that sheesha contains 40% Tobacco and 60% flavors to attract the consumers suggested that instead of restoration of sheesha in restaurants a massive public awareness campaign be initiated against sheesha.

PMA, he said has always advocated and struggled for the effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption in Pakistan as the use of tobacco in any form is harmful for health.

Tobacco consumption was said to be not only responsible for significant number of death in Pakistan but also contributory to several preventable diseases including Bronchitis, Coronary diseases, Diabetes, Hypertension, Atherosclerosis, Lungs Cancer, Oral cancer andso-forth.