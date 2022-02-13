UrduPoint.com

PMA Regrets Over DNA Reports Of Female Students, Demands Reinvestigation Of Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

PMA regrets over DNA reports of female students, demands reinvestigation of incidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed regret over the confirmation of abuse in the DNA report of two female students who allegedly committed suicide at Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto Medical medical university (SMBBMU), Larkana.

PMA provincial secretary general Dr Muhammad Zaman Baloch said in a statement on Sunday that such incidents could not be tolerated at Medical Universities in Sindh.

In Sindh, women are already far from education and such incidents will ruin girls' education, Baloch added.

He said that most of the students from the rural areas were studying in these colleges and their parents were bearing the cost of their education in spite of financial difficulties.

He said that protection of life, property and honor of the people was the responsibility of the government and if female students are insecure in educational institutions then it is a question mark on the performance of the government.

He demanded from the higher authorities to re-investigate these incidents and punish the culprits involved in these incidents.

