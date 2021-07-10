UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMA Rejects Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, Demands Review

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

PMA rejects Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, demands review

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday rejected the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act and demanded to review it by the concerned authority

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday rejected the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act and demanded to review it by the concerned authority.

This was stated by the PMA Secretary-General Dr. Qaiser Sajjad during a press conference held at a private medical college in Abbottabad.

He said the government had passed the bill in a hurry and examination of MBBS doctor for National License Certificate (NLC) is also a sign of distrust in educational institutions, we will not only protest against the act but will also file a petition in the court, he added.

Dr. Qaiser Sajjad while criticizing the bill said the bill of the Pakistan Medical Commission was passed in minutes from the assembly.

He said that no government official consulted PMA or any of its member to bring the bill, as a result, students are going abroad for medical education by spending huge foreign exchange, adding Dr.

Qaisar said that National Licensing Examination (NLE) and MD CAT examinations are burdens on the parents because after doing MBBS there is no need of any other examination.

The general secretary said that such decisions have caused or continue to cause irreparable damage to the medical education and medical profession.

The Central Council also condemned the incidents of sexual abuse in hospitals, madrassas and other institutions and demanded to provide a safe environment.

Earlier, a meeting of the PMC was held in which officials from across the country participated and expressed their concerns over Pakistan Medical Commission.

PMA President Dr. Salma Kundi said that the PMC has selected people instead of elected ones.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Protest Exchange Education Abbottabad Doctor From Government Court

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Ka ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 10 ..

1 minute ago

Dubai&#039;s IICD discusses enhancing cultural coo ..

35 minutes ago

Senior US, Ukrainian Officials Talk About Russian ..

1 minute ago

CM directs for completion of designing of non-teac ..

1 minute ago

Harmony Cricket League kicks off

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.