PMA rejects Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, demands review

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday rejected the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act and demanded to review it by the concerned authority

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 )

This was stated by the PMA Secretary-General Dr. Qaiser Sajjad during a press conference held at a private medical college in Abbottabad.

He said the government had passed the bill in a hurry and examination of MBBS doctor for National License Certificate (NLC) is also a sign of distrust in educational institutions, we will not only protest against the act but will also file a petition in the court, he added.

Dr. Qaiser Sajjad while criticizing the bill said the bill of the Pakistan Medical Commission was passed in minutes from the assembly.

He said that no government official consulted PMA or any of its member to bring the bill, as a result, students are going abroad for medical education by spending huge foreign exchange, adding Dr.

Qaisar said that National Licensing Examination (NLE) and MD CAT examinations are burdens on the parents because after doing MBBS there is no need of any other examination.

The general secretary said that such decisions have caused or continue to cause irreparable damage to the medical education and medical profession.

The Central Council also condemned the incidents of sexual abuse in hospitals, madrassas and other institutions and demanded to provide a safe environment.

Earlier, a meeting of the PMC was held in which officials from across the country participated and expressed their concerns over Pakistan Medical Commission.

PMA President Dr. Salma Kundi said that the PMC has selected people instead of elected ones.