- Home
- Pakistan
- PMA remains cradle of leadership, center of excellence for cadets joining Army's premier institution ..
PMA Remains Cradle Of Leadership, Center Of Excellence For Cadets Joining Army's Premier Institution: COAS
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Saturday said since its inception, Pakistan Military academy (PMA) has remained the cradle of leadership and center of excellence for cadets joining the premier institution of Army.
He was addressing as chief guest at the passing out parade of cadets of 149th PMA Long Course, 14th Mujahid Course, 68th Integrated Course and 23rd Lady Cadet Course held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul where 49 Cadets from friendly countries were also among the passed out cadets, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
While Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gürak was Guest of Honour on the occasion.
On the occasion, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said, "Over the years, PMA has also trained scores of foreign cadets whose brilliant performance in their respective Armies stands testament to the professional ethos of PMA. Today’s parade serves as an illustrious example of military discipline at its finest and reflects the sterling ethos of the Academy and Pakistan Army alike.
”
The CJCSC reviewed the parade and along with the Turkish Chief of General Staff gave away awards to the distinguished cadets.
The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Nauman Abdullah and President's Gold medal to Company Senior Under Officer Muhammad Abdullah Javed of 149th PMA Long Course. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Friendly Country Senior Under Officer Fahad Bin Aqil Al Towarqi Al Fallaj from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The COAS Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ilyas Khan of 14th Mujahid Course. The Commandant's Canes were awarded to Course Junior Under Officer Danish Sattar of 68th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Sher Bano of 23rd Lady Cadet Course.
The Chairman JCSC felicitated the passing out cadets and their proud parents on the successful completion of their training at PMA.
Earlier on arrival, CJCSC was received by Commandant PMA.
Recent Stories
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice
Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body found from drain19 seconds ago
-
DPO hears cops appeals40 seconds ago
-
PO arrested through Interpol46 seconds ago
-
Nine shopkeepers held, 17 booked for profiteering53 seconds ago
-
Cotton to be sown on 4m acres in Punjab: Iftikhar Sahu11 minutes ago
-
SP pays surprise visit to polling stations in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Minister monitors implementation of revised prices of roti, naan11 minutes ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice14 minutes ago
-
Delegation of World Food Program calls on CM Gandapur21 minutes ago
-
Committee constituted for providing legal guidance to women, transgender in KP31 minutes ago
-
PM to pay official visit to China in May: Rana Mashhood31 minutes ago
-
Land dispute: police party attacked, six outlaws held40 minutes ago