PMA Sargodha holds condolence meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A condolence meeting of the Punjab Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha was held under

the chairmanship of Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich to mourn the sudden demise of Mazhar

Iqbal Bhulwana, a brother of Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bhulwana.

The participants expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death, offering

prayers for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for patience and strength to

the bereaved family.

A large number of doctors attended the meeting, including Dr Capt Umar Hayat Bacha,

Dr Abid Khan, Dr Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Cheema, Dr Muhammad Asad Aslam,

Dr Nazar Malik among others.