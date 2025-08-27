PMA Sargodha Holds Condolence Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A condolence meeting of the Punjab Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha was held under
the chairmanship of Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich to mourn the sudden demise of Mazhar
Iqbal Bhulwana, a brother of Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bhulwana.
The participants expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death, offering
prayers for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for patience and strength to
the bereaved family.
A large number of doctors attended the meeting, including Dr Capt Umar Hayat Bacha,
Dr Abid Khan, Dr Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Cheema, Dr Muhammad Asad Aslam,
Dr Nazar Malik among others.
