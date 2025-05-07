PMA Sargodha, Private Hospitals Association Condemn Indian Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A joint meeting of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha and the Private Hospitals Association Sargodha strongly condemned India's recent provocations, describing them as a grave threat to regional peace and a blatant violation of international human rights.
PMA Sargodha President Dr Sikandar Warraich said that India's extremist policies not only endanger peace and stability in South Asia but also constitute repeated violations of the United Nations Charter and basic human rights. “The aggressive and provocative actions by India are a clear attempt to undermine peace in the region,” he said, adding that the swift and resolute response by the Pakistan armed forces deserves the highest appreciation.
Dr Sikandar praised the bravery, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s military in defending the homeland, affirming that the nation’s borders are in capable hands. He said the entire nation stands united with the armed forces.
“The PMA Sargodha salutes the timely and successful response of our military. Every citizen has sent a clear message to the enemy Pakistan is a peace-loving yet dignified nation that will never compromise on its sovereignty,” he added adding that international community should take serious notice of India's provocations and its continued disregard for peace and human rights.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits injured, nabbed after cross-firing6 minutes ago
-
26 Pakistanis martyred in Indian Attack: Mohsin Naqvi vows response6 minutes ago
-
Five held with drugs, weapons6 minutes ago
-
NSU skills endowment fund could transform Pakistani youth future6 minutes ago
-
Govt fully supporting startups to empower youth: Governor Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 ready to deal with any emergencyc-DG6 minutes ago
-
Police encounter; two robbers arrested in injured condition6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister briefs US envoy on Post-attack situation6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police put on high alert amid rising Pakistan-India tensions6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122, Civil Defence preparations reviewed6 minutes ago
-
PMA Sargodha, Private Hospitals Association condemn Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan praises PAF, vows to foil India’s inimical designs through national unity16 minutes ago