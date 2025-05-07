Open Menu

PMA Sargodha, Private Hospitals Association Condemn Indian Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PMA Sargodha, Private Hospitals Association condemn Indian aggression

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A joint meeting of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha and the Private Hospitals Association Sargodha strongly condemned India's recent provocations, describing them as a grave threat to regional peace and a blatant violation of international human rights.

PMA Sargodha President Dr Sikandar Warraich said that India's extremist policies not only endanger peace and stability in South Asia but also constitute repeated violations of the United Nations Charter and basic human rights. “The aggressive and provocative actions by India are a clear attempt to undermine peace in the region,” he said, adding that the swift and resolute response by the Pakistan armed forces deserves the highest appreciation.

Dr Sikandar praised the bravery, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s military in defending the homeland, affirming that the nation’s borders are in capable hands. He said the entire nation stands united with the armed forces.

“The PMA Sargodha salutes the timely and successful response of our military. Every citizen has sent a clear message to the enemy Pakistan is a peace-loving yet dignified nation that will never compromise on its sovereignty,” he added adding that international community should take serious notice of India's provocations and its continued disregard for peace and human rights.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

17 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

17 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

17 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

17 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

17 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

17 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan