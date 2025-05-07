PMA Sargodha, Private Hospitals Association condemn Indian aggression

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A joint meeting of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha and the Private Hospitals Association Sargodha strongly condemned India's recent provocations, describing them as a grave threat to regional peace and a blatant violation of international human rights.

PMA Sargodha President Dr Sikandar Warraich said that India's extremist policies not only endanger peace and stability in South Asia but also constitute repeated violations of the United Nations Charter and basic human rights. “The aggressive and provocative actions by India are a clear attempt to undermine peace in the region,” he said, adding that the swift and resolute response by the Pakistan armed forces deserves the highest appreciation.

Dr Sikandar praised the bravery, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s military in defending the homeland, affirming that the nation’s borders are in capable hands. He said the entire nation stands united with the armed forces.

“The PMA Sargodha salutes the timely and successful response of our military. Every citizen has sent a clear message to the enemy Pakistan is a peace-loving yet dignified nation that will never compromise on its sovereignty,” he added adding that international community should take serious notice of India's provocations and its continued disregard for peace and human rights.