PMA Seeks Police Post, Khidmat Centre At Nishtar Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged police authorities to set up a post and a police Khidmat centre at Nishtar Hospital to improve security and provide facilities to doctors.
A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan, led by President Professor Dr. Masood Al-Rauf Haraj, met with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry, to request the establishment of a police post at Nishtar Hospital.
They also discussed setting up a center for the immediate issuance of driving licences to doctors.
During the visit, the delegation was shown round of the RPO office.
These measures are aimed at improving security and providing quick services for doctors. They requested driving awareness, lectures, fast-track licence issuance, character certificates, FIR copies, and other verification services. The RPO assured the delegation that all necessary facilities would be provided without delay. The delegation included Dr. Zulqarnain Haider, Dr. Aamir, Dr. Adnan, Dr. Fawad, Dr. Shujaat, and others.
