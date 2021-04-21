UrduPoint.com
PMA Seeks Regular VC For NMU Soon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:40 PM

PMA seeks regular VC for NMU soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday demanded appointment of regular Vice Chancellor (VC) for Nishtar Medical University.

Addressing a presser at Multan Press Club, PMA president, Dr Masood Hiraj along with Dr Tariq Waqar, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulquarnain and other officer bearers alleged that acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood has badly failed to perform his duties during Coronovirus.

They said anti viral injection for COVID-19 patients were not available at Nishtar hospital.

They stated that number of viral disease patients was increasing with each passing day while doctors, paramedics and nurses were short staffed.

"We demand high up of health department to release funds on emergency bases to ensure recruitment of doctors, nurses and paramedics to tackle global pandemic.

" he maintained.

PMA has time and again necessitated for conducting exams of undergrates and post graduate at NMU, but university administration was only interested in photo shoots and meetings in this connection, Dr Hiraj noted.

He regretted that over 30 Post Graduate Residents who were trainee of MS and MD courses, could not sit for UHS exams due to poor performance of department of Medical education (DME) which could not arrange workshops timely for them that resulted in loss of one year.

He alleged that acting VC was trying to put the matter on back burner just to support those who were responsible for loss of PGRs.

