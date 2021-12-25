PMA Sindh for achieving rights of doctors, paramedics

A group of doctors has formed the Sindh chapter of Pakistan Medical Association, alleging that the PMA center has failed to serve the medical community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A group of doctors has formed the Sindh chapter of Pakistan Medical Association, alleging that the PMA center has failed to serve the medical community.

At a press conference here on Saturday Dr Saeed Memon, Dr Pir Manzoor Ali and others announced that their faction of the PMA would elect its office bearers next month.

They said the PMA Sindh would strive to achieve the rights of the doctors and paramedics.

They added that they would also oppose handing over of the provincial government's hospital for administrative control to the private hands.

"We will not accept handing over the taluka hospitals and rural health centers to the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative," Dr Memon warned.

He asked the government to withdraw the said decision or the doctors would be compelled to resort to protests.