PMA Sindh Organizes Free Medical Camp For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

PMA Sindh organizes free medical camp for flood victims

The Pakistan Medical Association Sindh Chapter organized a free medical camp for rain affected victims in Village Jalal Abrang of Taluka Degree

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association Sindh Chapter organized a free medical camp for rain affected victims in Village Jalal Abrang of Taluka Degree.

According to an announcement here on Wednesday, the medical team led by eminent cardiologist and General Secretary PMA Sindh Dr.

Muhammad Zaman Baloch and comprised of Dr. Vasdev, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Hussain Baloch, Dr. Om Parkash, Dr. Khalid Nizamani and Dr. Munir Nizaman had conducted clinical examinations of over five hundred patients including women and children and provided medicines to them free of cost.

Besides, the team members also distributed cooked food among rain victims and biscuits among children in the camp.

