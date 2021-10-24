PMA Sindh to hold elections on Dec 5

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh chapter will hold elections for its office bearers on December 5, in Sanghar district to elect the body for the year 2022-23.

In a statement here Sunday the PMA's General Secretary Dr Rafiqul Hassan Khokhar said all the sub-branches of the PMA Sindh would take part in the polls.

He recalled that the last elections of the association were held on June 14, 2020, under the leadership of the former President Dr Ikram Ahmed Tunio.

He said the incumbent president Dr Mirza Ali Azhar would hold similar free and fair elections in December.

Dr Khokhar claimed that their faction of the PMA Sindh had received recognition from all stakeholders including the government.