PMA Sindh urges Health Minister Sindh to take action against officials supporting fraudulent mafia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh urged the Health Department Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho to take strict action against officials of health department supporting fraudulent mafia since years who is allegedly blackmailing in the name of Doctors community is being patronized by officials from health department Sindh.

General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh, Dr. Pir Manzoor Ali expressed such views while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

"I m talking about the Corrupt Mafia who is using name of PMA under leadership of some doctors", he told, adding that they are non elected fraudulent, blackmailers and due to their unprofessional activities, PMA has been vanished from all provinces of country.

This Mafia is using PMA for their own interests.

PMA Sindh is elected body with Dr Saeed Memon as President and Dr Pir Manzoor Ali as General Secretary, he informed, saying that but due to principle stands and clear point of view on Health issues, this Mafia by conspiracy formed a hand-made and so called un-elected body of PMA Sindh for their nefarious aims and objects.

Besides, case is pending against them in court of Hyderabad and they are not representative of Doctors Community of Sindh and furthermore, they have nothing to do with issues of Health, he reiterated, recounting that they are only for their own agenda of blackmailing.