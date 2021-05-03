UrduPoint.com
PMA Sindh urges provincial govt to impose lockdown in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh fully supported the stand of PMA LUH / Hyderabad regarding complete lockdown in Hyderabad.

PMA Sindh General Secretary Dr. Pir Manzoor Ali told APP here on Monday that it was also matter of great concern that United Kingdom Variant was found in Hyderabad.

The cases of coronavirus were increasing there, he said urging the peoples to observe SOPs (standard operating procedures) for prevention of disease.

He said the PMA Sindh urge the Chief Minister to take serious notice of COVID situation in Hyderabad and impose complete lockdown in order to save the lives of people under great threat.

