PMA Stages Protest Against Shifting Of Depts To Nishtar-II
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) held a protest at Nishtar Hospital against the decision to close departments at the hospital and shift them to Nishtar-II here on Monday.
The protest was also joined by young doctors, paramedics, and nurses organizations. Patients and their relatives, who have been waiting for operations for 10 days, also participated in the protest, demanding the government take notice of the issue.
Following the call by the PMA, a large number of doctors gathered at the main gate of of the hospital and staged a strong protest.
Among those present were PMA Multan President Prof Dr. Masood Hiraj, Dr. Imran Haider Qaisrani, Dr. Waqar Niazi, Dr. Shehzad Malana, Dr. Mian Khizr, Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, YDA’s Dr. Salman Lashari, Dr. Haris Gurmani, Dr. Nadeem Qaisrani, Paramedics’ Rana Amir, Waseem Saleem, Saeed, Nurses Saima, Noreen, and others.
They stated that Nishtar-II is a separate teaching hospital, and it should have its own staff and budget.
Closing departments at Nishtar hospital would make it difficult to transport accident victims, who would have to be taken to Nishtar-II, which is far from the city, the protestors added.
They demanded the immediate reversal of the decision to transfer departments from Nishtar Hospital to Nishtar-II
The doctors pointed out that when the Children's Complex and Cardiology Institute were built, the departments at Nishter Hospital were not closed. Meanwhile, relatives and patients who have been waiting for operations for 10 days also participated in the protest.
They expressed frustration at being told to travel 25 kilometers away, despite being admitted to Nishtar Hospital without operations. They urged Federal and Punjab governments to take notice of the issue and get it resolved.
