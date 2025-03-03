Open Menu

PMA Stages Protest Against Shifting Of Depts To Nishtar-II

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PMA stages protest against shifting of depts to Nishtar-II

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) held a protest at Nishtar Hospital against the decision to close departments at the hospital and shift them to Nishtar-II here on Monday.

The protest was also joined by young doctors, paramedics, and nurses organizations. Patients and their relatives, who have been waiting for operations for 10 days, also participated in the protest, demanding the government take notice of the issue.

Following the call by the PMA, a large number of doctors gathered at the main gate of of the hospital and staged a strong protest.

Among those present were PMA Multan President Prof Dr. Masood Hiraj, Dr. Imran Haider Qaisrani, Dr. Waqar Niazi, Dr. Shehzad Malana, Dr. Mian Khizr, Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, YDA’s Dr. Salman Lashari, Dr. Haris Gurmani, Dr. Nadeem Qaisrani, Paramedics’ Rana Amir, Waseem Saleem, Saeed, Nurses Saima, Noreen, and others.

They stated that Nishtar-II is a separate teaching hospital, and it should have its own staff and budget.

Closing departments at Nishtar hospital would make it difficult to transport accident victims, who would have to be taken to Nishtar-II, which is far from the city, the protestors added.

They demanded the immediate reversal of the decision to transfer departments from Nishtar Hospital to Nishtar-II

The doctors pointed out that when the Children's Complex and Cardiology Institute were built, the departments at Nishter Hospital were not closed. Meanwhile, relatives and patients who have been waiting for operations for 10 days also participated in the protest.

They expressed frustration at being told to travel 25 kilometers away, despite being admitted to Nishtar Hospital without operations. They urged Federal and Punjab governments to take notice of the issue and get it resolved.

Recent Stories

Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

6 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowme ..

SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..

6 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha F ..

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..

22 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for i ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

40 minutes ago
 Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

1 hour ago
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Sch ..

Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..

1 hour ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

2 hours ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan