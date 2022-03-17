PMA Sukkur organizes Holi festival in Sadhu Bela Sukkur

Para Medical Association (PMA) Sukkur on Thursday organized Holi-festival at historical Hindu Temple Sadhu Bela where a large number of Hindu community and different minorities celebrated Holi, the festival of colors, with prayers, bhajans (religious songs), dancing and throwing of colourful powder on each other

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Para Medical Association (PMA) Sukkur on Thursday organized Holi-festival at historical Hindu Temple Sadhu Bela where a large number of Hindu community and different minorities celebrated Holi, the festival of colors, with prayers, bhajans (religious songs), dancing and throwing of colourful powder on each other.

Speaking on the occasion, President PMA Sukkur chapter Dr Khushi Muhammad Sohu congratulated the Hindu community for Holi and emphasized on interfaith harmony among all religions and faiths.

Bhajjan, Arti and different dances on Hindu songs were performed by performing arts groups.

Holi welcomes the spring season with all its traditions by Hindu community in different parts of the Pakistan including Sindh.

The festival brings spring after winter with bright yellow mustard fields, blazing orange colour in the air and other vibrant hues to display the blooming treasures of nature.