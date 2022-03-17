UrduPoint.com

PMA Sukkur Organizes Holi Festival In Sadhu Bela Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 04:53 PM

PMA Sukkur organizes Holi festival in Sadhu Bela Sukkur

Para Medical Association (PMA) Sukkur on Thursday organized Holi-festival at historical Hindu Temple Sadhu Bela where a large number of Hindu community and different minorities celebrated Holi, the festival of colors, with prayers, bhajans (religious songs), dancing and throwing of colourful powder on each other

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Para Medical Association (PMA) Sukkur on Thursday organized Holi-festival at historical Hindu Temple Sadhu Bela where a large number of Hindu community and different minorities celebrated Holi, the festival of colors, with prayers, bhajans (religious songs), dancing and throwing of colourful powder on each other.

Speaking on the occasion, President PMA Sukkur chapter Dr Khushi Muhammad Sohu congratulated the Hindu community for Holi and emphasized on interfaith harmony among all religions and faiths.

Bhajjan, Arti and different dances on Hindu songs were performed by performing arts groups.

Holi welcomes the spring season with all its traditions by Hindu community in different parts of the Pakistan including Sindh.

The festival brings spring after winter with bright yellow mustard fields, blazing orange colour in the air and other vibrant hues to display the blooming treasures of nature.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Orange Sukkur Temple Bela All

Recent Stories

Rang Rasiya disassociate itself from actress Sana ..

Rang Rasiya disassociate itself from actress Sana Javed

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt asks traders to continue business ..

Balochistan govt asks traders to continue business activities without any fear

42 seconds ago
 Students of Nusrat women university celebrates Hol ..

Students of Nusrat women university celebrates Holi festival

43 seconds ago
 Man shot dead over enmity

Man shot dead over enmity

46 seconds ago
 Parveen Sarwar inaugurates exhibition 'WEXNET 2022 ..

Parveen Sarwar inaugurates exhibition 'WEXNET 2022'

11 minutes ago
 Opposition using unconstitutional tactics: Shahbaz ..

Opposition using unconstitutional tactics: Shahbaz Gill

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>