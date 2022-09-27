UrduPoint.com

PMA To Observe Black Day Against Doctor's Sons Killing

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PMA to observe black day against doctor's sons killing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association Balochistan Chapter will observe September 28 as "black day" in all government hospitals in protest against the killing of Dr. Nasir's three sons.

"The criminals who martyred the sons of Dr. Nasir Khan Asaizai should be arrested immediately," PMA Balochistan in a statement issued on Tuesday urged the authorities concerned.

Unidentified armed men had opened fire at the vehicle of a Dr Nasir's family in the Joint Road area of the city, killing his three sons instantly.

"PMA is deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Dr Nasir Khan's three sons," the statement read, adding that tomorrow a 'black day' would be observed in all hospitals across the province.

The association expresses its condolences to the bereaved families on this tragic incident and prays to Allah for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

PMA further directed all its zones to hoist black flags in hospitals and tie black bands on their arms in OPDs in protest against the gruesome incident of gunshots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Balochistan Protest Road Vehicle Nasir September Criminals Family All Government

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

1 hour ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

2 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

3 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

3 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.