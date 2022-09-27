QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association Balochistan Chapter will observe September 28 as "black day" in all government hospitals in protest against the killing of Dr. Nasir's three sons.

"The criminals who martyred the sons of Dr. Nasir Khan Asaizai should be arrested immediately," PMA Balochistan in a statement issued on Tuesday urged the authorities concerned.

Unidentified armed men had opened fire at the vehicle of a Dr Nasir's family in the Joint Road area of the city, killing his three sons instantly.

"PMA is deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Dr Nasir Khan's three sons," the statement read, adding that tomorrow a 'black day' would be observed in all hospitals across the province.

The association expresses its condolences to the bereaved families on this tragic incident and prays to Allah for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

PMA further directed all its zones to hoist black flags in hospitals and tie black bands on their arms in OPDs in protest against the gruesome incident of gunshots.