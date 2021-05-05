PMA up in arms against NMU acting VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association(PMA) alleged that Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Ijaz Masood was delaying doctors residential tower case inordinately.

Speaking at a joint presser in front of VC office here on Wednesday, PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj informed that they have been trying to get this issue of doctors specially of BS-17 and 18 for last two years by raising it on different forums, but Dr Ijaz Masood was not paying any heed to it.

He stated that PMA met Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik and Special Secretary Health Silvat Saeed on Feb 10, 2021 in this connection wherein she asked the VC to include the residential tower scheme in ADP but he did not act upon the directions on one pretext or other.

The PMA delegation met PM, Imran Khan, CM, Usman Buzdar and provincial finance minister, Hashim Jawan Bakht in Multan on April 26 during his( PM) visit to the city and repeated its demand of the tower, Dr Hiraj said adding that Mr Bakht asked Secretary Health South Punjab to prepare working paper on it.

On April 28, The PMA also met Additional Secretary Technical South Punjab who asked Ijaz Masood to prepare working within couple of days for sending it back , but the latter made a committee whose convener is on two weeks leave resulting in further delay in it.

Doctors orgainzation, once again, met the VC with a request to make another committee for working paper, but no progress was made for it so far, he lamented.

Dr Hiraj also demanded inquiry by Anti Corruption Establishment on Cancer Centre construction alleging that Linear Accelerator which was bought in 2013-14 could not be made functional so far due to negligence of Dr Ijaz Masood.

He also held the VC responsible for no examination of MD, MS courses for 30 PGRs of NMU.

Dr Tariq Waqar, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Shaikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Niazi, Dr Sharif Shahid and others were present.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for NMU, Dr Sajjad Masood rebutted all allegations levelled by PMA office bearers terming these baseless.

In a rebuttal issued here, he informed that the process of residential tower for doctors was in progress and second meeting of all stakeholders was held today wherein recommendations have been finalized and will be sent to authority concerned soon.

He informed that some elements were defaming NMU and hospital for the political gains.

He said that construction of Cancer treatment centre, five storeyed Pharmacy and other developmental projects are going on speedily at NMU and hospital.