PMA Urges Govt To Initiate Fumigation Drive To Contain Spread Of Diseases

Wed 04th August 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged government to dispose of garbage and sacrificial remains on urgent basis and initiation of fumigation drive by civic agencies in their respective areas to overcome the spread of diseases.

It was revealed in the statement issued by PMA here on Wednesday.

It has been observed that the concerned authorities, who were supposed to continue the fumigation and cleanliness exercise throughout the year, had failed to keep the areas clean and to carry out proper fumigation, especially near hospitals, markets and at garbage dumping sites.

PMA is very much concerned over the unhygienic and grimy situation in urban areas specially in Karachi where sewerage water on the streets and roads, heaps of uncollected garbage and remains of sacrificial animals have become breeding places for flies due to which swarms of flies can be seen everywhere in cities covering fruits, vegetables and all other edibles in the markets, it said.

Flies are major cause of transmitting different diseases particularly the Gastro intestinal diseases and these flies are spreading diseases rapidly. The diseases like gastroenteritis and typhoid are on rise owing to the ugly situation.

According to research, a fly can carry about one hundred organisms (Bacteria and virus) and can transmit the diseases mostly like intestinal infections (such as dysen- tery, diarrhea, typhoid and cholera), eye infections such as trachoma and epidemic conjunctivitis.

To avoid these diseases, people are requested to keep all edibles covered, wash their hands with soap before eating, avoid eating out these days, keep their surroundings clean and throw your garbage at proper places, PMA suggested.

