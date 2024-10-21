Open Menu

PMA Urges Govt To Resolve CPEIC Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PMA urges govt to resolve CPEIC issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Medical Association on Monday urged the Punjab government to resolve the issues faced by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) as patients are suffering due to lack of machinery, medicines and other equipment.

Addressing a news conference at the Multan Press Club, Dr. Rizwan Sharif, Vice President Pakistan Medical Association Multan, said that patients at the cardiology hospital were facing difficulties. 

"We wish to resolve all matters through negotiations, not strikes," he said and emphasized the need for the hospital administration to change its attitude.

He stated that retaliatory actions were not a solution to the problems and must be stopped immediately. Dr. Rizwan Arshad urged the hospital administration to address patients' issues and improve facilities. Dr. Zulqarnain Haider mentioned that the hospital was a blessing for patients in South Punjab, but it lacks machinery, medicines, valves, and other essential equipment, causing distress for patients. He appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Health Minister, and the Secretary of Health to form an inquiry committee to resolve the issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Government Of Punjab Punjab Zulqarnain Haider All

Recent Stories

OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Exper ..

OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!

57 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer ..

Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro

59 minutes ago
 Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Tw ..

Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?

1 hour ago
 Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming ..

Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

4 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

5 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

5 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

5 hours ago
 Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

5 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan