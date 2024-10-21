PMA Urges Govt To Resolve CPEIC Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Medical Association on Monday urged the Punjab government to resolve the issues faced by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) as patients are suffering due to lack of machinery, medicines and other equipment.
Addressing a news conference at the Multan Press Club, Dr. Rizwan Sharif, Vice President Pakistan Medical Association Multan, said that patients at the cardiology hospital were facing difficulties.
"We wish to resolve all matters through negotiations, not strikes," he said and emphasized the need for the hospital administration to change its attitude.
He stated that retaliatory actions were not a solution to the problems and must be stopped immediately. Dr. Rizwan Arshad urged the hospital administration to address patients' issues and improve facilities. Dr. Zulqarnain Haider mentioned that the hospital was a blessing for patients in South Punjab, but it lacks machinery, medicines, valves, and other essential equipment, causing distress for patients. He appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Health Minister, and the Secretary of Health to form an inquiry committee to resolve the issues.
