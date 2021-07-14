PMA urges people for adopting preventive measures to avoid Naeglaria Fowleri disease (Revised)

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) suggested that people should adopt preventive measures to avoid this serious disease - the Naeglaria Fowleri and they should always drink boiled water and should not wash your face or bath with polluted water

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) suggested that people should adopt preventive measures to avoid this serious disease - the Naeglaria Fowleri and they should always drink boiled water and should not wash your face or bath with polluted water.

Representatives of PMA Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad and consultant Infectious Diseases, Indus Hospital Karachi Dr. Samreen Sarfaraz, and Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro and others expressed such views while addressing press conference here at PMA house on Wednesday.

They suggested that government should make sure to supply of chlorinated water to citizens to avoid any untoward situation.

"Naegleria fowleri is a serious health issue that should not be overviewed. Recently six deaths due to Naegleria fowleri have been reported, out of these six died patients five were from Karachi and one was from Baluchistan who also died in Karachi during his treatment," they informed.

We fear that unreported deaths would be higher than the reported ones. Unfortunately safe water is not available to vast majority of our population. People are compel to consume contaminated water which causes waterborne diseases like Typhoid, Gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A, E and cholera, they maintained.

"This contaminated water also carries a Naegleria fowleri ameba which enters into brain through nostrils and start damaging brain, Naegleria fowleri is popularly known as brain eating ameba because it eats front lobe of thee brain. This causes meningio-encephalitis, which is fatal in 95% cases and affected person dies eventually,"they told.

"Naegleria fowleri is found all over in moist soil, fresh water bodies (e.g lakes , ponds , rivers) , poorly chlorinated swimming pools and water supplying pipes. When water contaminated with naeglaria is sucked through the nose during bathing, rinsing the nose and ablution, it invades olfactory nuero epithelium and rapidly destroys brain tissue, which causes severe meningo encephalitis within 1-9 days after acquiring the amebam,"they claimed.

The initial symptoms of the disease were headache, body ache, high grade fever, drowsiness, fainting and the patient then goes into coma, they said, adding that "PMA is concerned over the fact that Naegleria fowleri has been reported from Karachi's municipal water supply by Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KW&SB). The filtration and chlorination of potable water provided in the city is questionable." Moreover,the water distribution system was faulty allowing seepage of sewage in the domestic water supply which in result got contaminated and causes harmful diseases, they articulated.

Besides, the people should not have swimming in non chlorinated pools, they suggested, adding that the people should not put your finger in nostrils while washing your face because the ameba could enter into your nose.

People were also requested to put chlorine in underground water tanks (one tablet in 1000 gallons of water) and water tanks at homes, hospitals, schools, shopping malls and offices should be cleaned once a year, they recounted.

Chlorine price has got higher these days because whenever we mention some product in press its prices go up and so anyone can also use bleach powder, they asked. Take two table spoons of bleach powder make paste of it with water and put it into your water tank at night and remember this is enough for 500 to 1500 gallons of water, they advised. This would kill naeglaria present in your water storage.

PMA requested all the doctors particularly the general practitioners to take it seriously if a patient come to them with symptoms of nausea, vomiting, head ache and high grade fever, such patient should be tested for naegleria. People should also visit their doctor immediately if having above mentioned symptoms.