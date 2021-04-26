UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMA Urges People To Follow Coronavirus SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:18 PM

PMA urges people to follow coronavirus SOPs

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged masses to adopt preventive measures by wearing mask and social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged masses to adopt preventive measures by wearing mask and social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus.

Secretary General PMA Centre, Dr. S M Qaisar Sajjad expressed these views while addressing the press conference held here at PMA House on Monday.

He said that it has been observed that people gather at restaurants at Sehri and Ifftar without adopting Sops.

So, Government should also make sure to implement SOPs strictly. Moreover by preventing Covid-19, we will be able to keep on moving our trade and business otherwise government will be compelled to lockdown.

Vaccine is the most protective shield against Covid-19, PMA advises people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

PMA demanded the government to increase the vaccination facilities to vaccinate more people in shorter time. At least 70 -75% of population of Pakistan should be vaccinated as early as possible.

PMA requested government and all the political parties to join hands for saving lives of the people and form uniform policy to curtail coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

24 shopkeepers fined for not wearing face mask

4 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief urges global solidarity for recovery ..

4 minutes ago

CDWP approves Rs 5 bln projects for improving heal ..

4 minutes ago

Local leadership requested PM for tax, power tarri ..

7 minutes ago

US Ambassador to UN Urges International Community ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Hits Q1 Targets on EpiVacCorona, CoviVac Pr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.