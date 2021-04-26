PMA urges people to follow coronavirus SOPs

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged masses to adopt preventive measures by wearing mask and social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) urged masses to adopt preventive measures by wearing mask and social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus.

Secretary General PMA Centre, Dr. S M Qaisar Sajjad expressed these views while addressing the press conference held here at PMA House on Monday.

He said that it has been observed that people gather at restaurants at Sehri and Ifftar without adopting Sops.

So, Government should also make sure to implement SOPs strictly. Moreover by preventing Covid-19, we will be able to keep on moving our trade and business otherwise government will be compelled to lockdown.

Vaccine is the most protective shield against Covid-19, PMA advises people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

PMA demanded the government to increase the vaccination facilities to vaccinate more people in shorter time. At least 70 -75% of population of Pakistan should be vaccinated as early as possible.

PMA requested government and all the political parties to join hands for saving lives of the people and form uniform policy to curtail coronavirus.