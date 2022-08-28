UrduPoint.com

PMA Urges Philanthropists To Help Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PMA urges philanthropists to help flood victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha President Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich has called upon philanthropists to actively participate in flood relief activities and donate necessary items to Flood Relief Camp, set up at Sikandar Medicare, Satellite Town.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said: "We should help the flood victims generously as much as possible."Dr. Sikandar said that 100 maunds of rice, 2,000 mineral water bottles, 400 bed-sheets, 50 ladies suits, 500 ration bags and medicines worth Rs 500,000 have been collected so far at the relief camp.

He thanked all doctors and other friends who generously contributing to the noble cause.

