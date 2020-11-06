Secretary-General of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Qaiser Sajjad Friday warned that the burden on hospitals and health facilities across the country will further increase if the citizens does not adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to curb the spread of second wave of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary-General of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Qaiser Sajjad Friday warned that the burden on hospitals and health facilities across the country will further increase if the citizens does not adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to curb the spread of second wave of Covid-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his serious concerns on increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country urged the provincials and Federal government to take appropriate emergency measures to manage the coming situation as second wave of coronavirus is more aggressive than before.

Dr Qaiser cautioned that situation can get worst if health-related guidelines were neglected in the public gatherings, adding, the good news is that we do understand more about COVID-19 transmission than we did when lockdown measures were first imposed.

He said that the world is facing the second strong wave of the coronavirus pandemic, adding, that the second spike could be lethal for Pakistan as well.

"I could say that second wave is already started, because the number of cases is increasing day by day in Pakistan and deaths were also recorded," Dr Sajjad said.

He warned that hospitals would once more overflow with patients if people did not adhere to standard operating procedures like social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizers.

"Instructions have been issued to administrations across the country to ensure that precautionary measures are followed. But like in the past, success is impossible without the cooperation of the people," he stressed.

He regretted that we are opening up across the country, but many people are not social distancing, many are not wearing their masks.

"We must act responsibly, and avoid an acute national health emergency," he said, adding, if infections continue at this rate, we will push our health system to its limit".

"Efforts have been continued and the dedicated hospitals will be kept and function as usual," he said.

"There is dire need to start a massive media campaign to tackle coronavirus", he emphasized.

He said we are proud of the way doctors, nurses and medical workers fought the first wave of the virus in mid-June, when hospitals were under increased pressure but they should again prepare themselves for second wave of coronavirus.

He urged all workplaces and educational institutions to "ensure masks are worn".