PMA Welcomes Health Dept Decision About Pharmacists Domain

Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

PMA welcomes Health Dept decision about pharmacists domain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has welcomed the decision of the Punjab Health Department regarding restrictions on pharmacists about medical practice, and termed it a good decision.

This was stated in a PMA meeting held on Sunday which chaired by Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami. The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Iram Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Ahmad Naeem Akhtar, Dr Izhar Ahmad, Prof Dr Tanveer Anwar, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Talha Sherwarnil, Dr Salman Kazmi and Dr Imran Shah.

The meeting was informed that it had been clarified in a meeting of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab, which was also attended by President and General Secretary of PMA Lahore, under direction of the Lahore High Court, it was decided that pharmacists could render services under the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) Act, but diagnosis and prescription for the patient was domain of the doctors, registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The government is requested to ensure sale of drugs only on prescription of registered doctors from medical stores and pharmacies and there must be a ban on over-the-counter sale of drugs, as it is equal to promotion of quackery, the PMA leaders concluded.

