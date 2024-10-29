PMA Welcomes SHC Decision Regarding MDCAT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) welcomed the Sindh High Court's decision to order a re-conduct of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in Sindh.
However, the PMA strongly advocated for a nationwide re-conduct of the MDCAT to ensure fairness and equity for all aspiring medical students across Pakistan.
In the press release issued by Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, Secretary General PMA (Center) it is said, "While we applaud the Sindh High Court's ruling, we believe that a nationwide re-conduct of the MDCAT is essential to maintain the integrity of the admission process and guarantee equal opportunities for all students.
"
The PMA's call for a nationwide re-conduct stems from concerns regarding the fairness and transparency of the MDCAT conducted this year.
The association believed that a re-conduct across Pakistan would address concerns raised by students and parents regarding inconsistencies in the examination process and potential irregularities.
