PMA Writes World Health Bodies About Indian Atrocities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

PMA writes world health bodies about Indian atrocities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) centre besides time and again denouncing the Indian cruelties in held Kashmir has written to world health organizations about the Indian atrocities in IoJ&K.

This was stated by the centeral leader of the PMA, Dr Izhar Chaudhary in an exclusive talk with APP in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' here on Sunday.

He said the PMA was much concerned about the health condition of the Kashmiri people in held valley during the curfew and informed World Medical Association, British Medical Association,WHO and CMAAO to force Indian authorities to cease oppression against Kashmiris.

He said that PMA ready to send doctors delegation to IoJ&K through the UNO mission so that India could not propagate about any infiltration.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle to get freedom from Indian occupied forces, he vowed to support the Kashmiris movement at all international fora.

