PMAP Chairman Offers Condolences On Passing Of Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman, Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Wednesday extended his heartfelt condolences following the passing of former Additional Chief Secretary, Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar.
Achakzai expressed profound sorrow while meeting with Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
He offered prayers for the departed soul and paid tribute to Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar for his invaluable contributions to the nation. Achakzai noted that his absence would be deeply felt by all who had the honor of knowing him.
The PMAP chairman's visit to Nasar House highlights the mutual respect and solidarity shared among key political figures.
Both leaders have played significant roles in shaping the national political landscape, and their close relationship was evident during the meeting.
Numerous political leaders and dignitaries are expected to visit the Nasar family in the coming days to offer their condolences, reflecting the late Sardar Nasar's esteemed reputation in public service and the lasting impact of his legacy.
A somber atmosphere enveloped Nasar House as family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered to remember the contributions of Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar and offer their prayers and condolences.
