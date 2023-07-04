Open Menu

PMA,PHA,YDA Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Private Hospital Association (PHA) and Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran incident took place in Sweden.

In this regard, a protest meeting was held under the chairmanship of President PMA Dr Sikandar Warriach in which General Secretary PMA Dr Fawad Hussain,President Private Hospital Association Dr Ghulam Hussain Faizi,General Secretary PHA Dr Muhammad Asif Chaudhary,President YDA Dr Osama Bin Saeed,General Secretary Dr Danish Sagheer and other members participated.

The participants of the meeting said that islam taught the lesson of brotherhood, peace, unity and tolerance.

They said that Swedish court humiliated the sentiments of two billion Muslims by pronouncing the world's wrong decision regarding the Holy Quran desecration.

PMA President Dr. Sikandar Hayat Waraich said that the human rights organizations of the world should take immediate notice of Sweden's action, because of this; the sentiments of Muslims around the world were hurt.

They urged the government of Pakistan to take action against this condemned act to boycott Sweden products and disconnect diplomatic relations as well as evolved affective strategy with the coordination of the Muslim Countries to contain such blasphemous act in future.

