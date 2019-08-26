UrduPoint.com
PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan Sign MoU To Implement PBM Programme Activities

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:52 PM

The Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Association for Biorisk Management (ABM) Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):The Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Association for Biorisk Management (ABM) Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday.

The main purpose of the MoU was to implement Pakistan Biorisk Management (PBM) Programme activities through mutual coordination of the stakeholders and to control zoonotic pathogens through the introduction and strengthening of bio-safety & bio-security practices in Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences of PMAS-AAUR.

Under the MoU, bio-safety and bio-security practices will be strengthened in the PMAS-AAUR and the ABM will provide technical support to the laboratories of the University on a regular basis regarding bio-safety and security.

Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR and Dr Asghar Ali Executive Director ABM signed MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the MoU, the association will provide technical support to the engaged laboratories and will assist in constituting a bio-safety committee for regular review of bio-safety and security status in the laboratory.

The ABM will also strengthen the laboratory through the provision of essential equipment and reagents. It will also provide bio-safety kits to the training participants.

While, PMAS-AAUR will provide a focal person for effective coordination of the project activities. It will implement mitigation measures and BRM protocols in the laboratories to ensure bio-safety and bio-security and will constitute a bio-safety committee to look after the bio-safety and bio-security issues in the laboratory while dealing with high-risk pathogens/chemicals.

